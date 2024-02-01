Will take initiatives to speed up activities of SME Foundation: Industries minister

The minister at a meeting with the Board of Directors of SME Foundation members on 1 February. Photo: TBS

More support will be given to the SME Foundation for the development of small- and medium-industries in the country, Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun said today (1 February).

During a meeting with the Board of Directors of SME Foundation members led by its chairman Masudur Rahman, the minister said initiatives will be taken to speed up the activities of the foundation.

The SME Foundation is active in various stages, including low-interest financing, marketing of products, encouraging entrepreneurs to use new technology, SME cluster-based development, and skill enhancement, among others.

Zakia Sultana, senior secretary of the Ministry of Industry, was present in the meeting.