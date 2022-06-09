No novelty in budget allocation for health sector

Dr Syed Abdul Hamid
09 June, 2022, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 09 June, 2022, 05:24 pm

Illustration: TBS
There is no novelty in the budget allocation for the health sector other than the expansion of the maternal health voucher scheme in some upazilas, said Dr Syed Abdul Hamid.

An allocation of Tk36,863 crore has been proposed for the health sector in the budget for fiscal year 2022-23.

In the current fiscal year 2021-22 the health sector allocation was Tk32,731 crore.

The growth of the allocation will basically meet up the incremental costs and inflationary measures, said Dr Syed.

The overall budget has increased by 14.24% while the health budget has increased by 12.62%. That is the growth of the health budget is lower than the total budget, said the professor. 

However, the ratio of the health allocation has increased from 5.2% to 5.43%. The allocation for Integrated Health Science Research and Development Fund is Tk100 crore, same as last year.

Dr Syed Abdul Hamid is a professor at Institute of Health Economics, Dhaka University
 

