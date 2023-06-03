Four key challenges for new budget

The annual national budget serves as a reflection of the government's understanding of the country's economic state and the challenges it faces. In the case of the FY24 budget, I believe there are four key challenges that need to be addressed: restoring macroeconomic stability, the challenge of revenue mobilisation, prudent financing of the budget deficit, and protecting social sector spending.

Restoring macroeconomic stability is the primary and immediate concern for Bangladesh. The current FY23 budget failed to anticipate the depth of the macroeconomic crisis, leading to sustained inflation and a slowdown in GDP growth.

Other countries have successfully reduced inflation by adopting demand-reduction policies. Import controls have temporarily eased pressure on the balance of payments but have not provided a sustainable solution.

The current budget's higher fiscal deficits and reliance on bank financing contributed to inflation and balance of payments pressures. The proposed budget for FY24 sets ambitious targets for GDP growth but lacks measures to reduce demand and ensure macroeconomic stability.

Revenue mobilisation is closely linked to restoring macroeconomic stability. Despite setting ambitious tax targets, the government consistently falls short. The failure to introduce meaningful tax reforms hinders revenue collection.

The proposed budget sets an overly ambitious target of increasing tax revenue to Tk4.5 lakh crore in FY24 as compared with estimated tax revenues of Tk3.3 lakh crore in the current fiscal. This amounts to a mammoth increase of 37%, which belies credibility.

Actual increase in tax revenue over the past six fiscal years was only 10% per year. The new tax measures proposed in the budget may provide scope for some modest additional increase but significant capital flight.

Meaningful tax reforms should involve institutional changes in tax planning and administration, simplification, and digitisation of processes, and the elimination of unnecessary requirements.

Establishing a modern tax system through an Expert Tax Reform Commission could be beneficial, similar to reforms implemented in India.

Additionally, the government can generate revenues by improving the performance of state-owned enterprises through corporate governance and pricing reforms. Over the years, the government has invested heavily in a range of state-owned enterprises. Total assets of non-financial SOEs are conservatively estimated at around 20% of GDP. A 10% rate of return on these assets should yield revenue of 2% of GDP.

In reality, SOEs at their peak earned a profit of Tk15,200 crore in FY21 – a mere 0.4% of GDP – with most SOEs incurring losses.

Apart from keeping the fiscal deficit below 5% of the GDP, the government must find prudent ways to finance the budget deficit.

To avoid crowding out private sector credit, reducing reliance on bank financing is essential. Options include increasing low-cost foreign borrowing and market-based domestic borrowing.

The high cost of national savings certificates should be addressed, and the development of a secondary market for T-bills could offer a lower-cost borrowing alternative.

Protecting social sector spending is crucial despite revenue constraints.

Since some 50% of the budget is already committed to fixed spending items (wages and salaries, civil service pensions, materials and supplies, security spending, and interest cost) the flexibility for strengthening expenditure priorities in the face of revenue shortfalls is limited.

Nonetheless, the government should aim to curb subsidies, phase large infrastructure projects, and increase allocations for health, education, irrigation, flood control, water supply, and social protection. These expenditures can improve income levels for the poor and vulnerable and provide immediate benefits compared to long-term infrastructure projects.

Sadiq Ahmed, Vice Chairman, Policy Research Institute of Bangladesh.