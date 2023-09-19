Boost port capacity for more trade: BGMEA to CPA

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) on Monday called for enhancing the capacity of the Chattogram Port in line with the growing demand of export-import sector of Bangladesh, particularly the export-oriented readymade garment industry.

The trade association also laid emphasis on enhancing the port efficiency to handle export-import cargoes within the shortest possible time to reduce lead times.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan made the call during a meeting with Chairman of Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) Rear Admiral Mohammad Sohail at CPA office in Chattogram, read a press release.

Underling the importance of the port in accelerating the trade, BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said the RMG industry of Bangladesh has set a target of achieving $100 billion from garment exports by 2030, which necessitates increasing the capacity of the port to handle export-import goods.

The industry also aims to diversify from basic to high-end fashion segment to increase its export share in the global market. Such segment requires shorter lead time.

In this competitive business world, lead time reduction is necessary to remain ahead in market competition, Hassan added.

The BGMEA president also thanked the CPA for taking necessary steps that have helped the Chattogram port to function smoothly.

BGMEA First Vice President Syed Nazrul Islam, Vice President Rakibul Alam Chowdhury, Directors AM Shafiul Karim (Khokon), M Ahsanul Hoq, former directors Helal Uddin Chowdhury and Anjan Shekhar Das, and, chair of BGMEA Standing Committee on Trade Fair Mohammed Kamal Uddin, and chair of BGMEA Standing Committee on Cash Incentive Humayun Kabir Salim were present at the meeting.

Commodore Mohammad Mahbubur Rahman, Member (Engineering); Md Habibur Rahman, joint secretary, Member (Admin and Planning); Commodore M Fazlar Rahman, Member (Harbour and Marine); Mohammad Shahidul Alam, additional secretary, Member (Finance); and other high officials of the CPA were also present at the meeting.