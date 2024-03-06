Bitcoin down by over 10% after hitting fresh all-time high

A representation of the virtual cryptocurrency Bitcoin is seen in this picture illustration taken on 18 October 2021. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo

The price of Bitcoin fell by 10.14% during the trading session on Tuesday to $60,560, according to Binance platform data as of 10:56 p.m. Moscow time (7:56 p.m. GMT).

As of 11:01 p.m. Moscow time (8:01 p.m. GMT), the price of Bitcoin was down by 7.92% at $61,966.

Earlier on 5 March the price of Bitcoin hit a fresh all-time high as it reached $69,000 for the first time since 10 November, 2021. According to Binance data as of 6:03 p.m. Moscow time (3:03 p.m. GMT), the Bitcoin price was up by 8.52% at $69,031.

Bitcoin is a cryptocurrency invented in 2008 by an unknown person or a group of people using the name Satoshi Nakamoto.

It is a decentralised digital currency without a central bank or single administrator that can be sent from user to user on the peer-to-peer bitcoin network without intermediaries.