Bitcoin hits new record high above $70,400

Representations of cryptocurrency Bitcoin are seen in this illustration, August 10, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Bitcoin hit a new record high on Monday above $70,400, as the surge in the biggest cryptocurrency showed no signs of slowing down.

It rose to $70,488.50 in early European trading, LSEG data showed. The cryptocurrency has been boosted by a flood of cash into new spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds as well as hopes that the Federal Reserve will soon cut interest rates.