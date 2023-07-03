Green chilli prices fall by Tk250-300 per kg in Satkhira as import from India begins

Bazaar

TBS Report
03 July, 2023, 10:50 am
Last modified: 03 July, 2023, 11:01 am

Green chilli prices fall by Tk250-300 per kg in Satkhira as import from India begins

TBS Report
03 July, 2023, 10:50 am
Last modified: 03 July, 2023, 11:01 am
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The price of local green chillies fell by Tk250-300 per kilogramme in the wholesale markets of Satkhira today as import of the culinary commodity began from India yesterday. 

Green chillies were being sold at Tk200 per kg in Sultanpur Bazaar of Satkhira on Monday (3 July), which were being sold at Tk450-500 per kg on Sunday (2 July). 

Indian green chilli import starts, prices expected to drop soon

"Price of green chilli has fallen in one day. Today, local green chilli was sold at the wholesale price of Tk200 per kg. Yesterday it was sold for Tk450-500. The price has come down mainly due to the import of Indian green chillies," Sultanpur Raw Material Traders Association General Secretary Abdur Rahim Babu told The Business Standard. 

70 metric tonnes of Indian green chillies were imported through Bhomra port in Satkhira in seven trucks yesterday. 

"There is a possibility of importing 10-15 truckloads of green chillies today. I think that will stabilise the prices of green chillies in the market," General Secretary of Bhomra C&F Agent Association Maqsud Khan said. 

Economy / Markets / Top News

Green Chillies

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

The case of Adama Traore had many similarities to the later police killing of George Floyd in the United States. Photo: DW

France: A chronicle of police violence

52m | Panorama
Though cashless payment options are available, most customers tend to pay with hard cash in nearly all of the 242 shops in the DNCC market. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

'Cashless Dhaka' still a far cry

3h | Panorama
Photo: Noor A Alam

Revival of the Gandaria Railway Station

23h | Panorama
A blazer can instantly transform your former work-from-home uniform into a polished ensemble. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Power and Style: The modern working woman's wardrobe

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Variegated cactus is growing in popularity

Variegated cactus is growing in popularity

17h | TBS Stories
The Story of a Veteran Gunsmith

The Story of a Veteran Gunsmith

15h | TBS Stories
Petrobangla seeks Tk7,181cr loan to foot LNG import bills

Petrobangla seeks Tk7,181cr loan to foot LNG import bills

20h | TBS Insight
How Ukraine tackles Russian Missile?

How Ukraine tackles Russian Missile?

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Health

Should you take cholesterol-lowering statins?

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph. OceanGate Expeditions/Handout via REUTERS
World+Biz

Landing frame, rear cover from the submersible found among debris

4
H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs
RMG

H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs

5
Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology-based “Team Crack Platoon” builds electric racing cars made of local and eco-friendly materials to take part in global formula events. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

The road to glory: Formula Student clocks top speed in Bangladesh

6
Infographic: TBS
Stocks

Aziz Mohammad Bhai's second generation enters Olympic board