Govt fixes potato prices at Tk35-36 per kg

Bazaar

TBS Report
14 September, 2023, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 14 September, 2023, 02:38 pm

The price of eggs was also fixed at Tk12 per piece at the retail level

The government today fixed the price of potato at Tk35-36 per kilogramme which is currently being sold at around Tk50 per kg.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi announced the new price of potatoes, eggs and other food items at a press conference held at the Commerce Ministry on Thursday (14 September).

The price of potatoes has been fixed at Tk27 per kg at the cold storage level.

If potatoes are not sold there at a fixed price, the government will sell the potatoes in cold storage by auctioning them at the determined price.

The price of eggs was also fixed at Tk12 per piece at the retail level as the price of the item went up in the markets recently.

The government has also decided to allow the import of eggs if the prices do not come down in the market, Tipu Munshi said.

Commerce ministry officials will monitor the market for one or two days and if the egg price comes down to Tk12 per piece then the government may consider not allowing the import of eggs, the minister added.

The bottled soybean oil is reduced to Tk169 per litre from Tk174.

The government also fixed the retail price of onion at Tk64-65 per kg.

