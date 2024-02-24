Chattogram Meat Bazar aims to break syndicates, offer fair prices

Premier University student Sajjadur Rahman Sakib (on the left) and Chattogram University student Rafiul Hasnat Rahat (on the right). Sketch: TBS

Twice a week at daybreak, two long queues form along the road by Chattogram's Baluchara market.

One queue collects online booking slips for Meat Bazar, an innovative online meat market, while the other waits to collect their purchased beef.

Meat Bazar sells beef and buffalo meat for Tk 675 per kilogram, significantly cheaper than the city's average of Tk 800. This initiative by two university students has attracted a large customer base. Every Tuesday and Friday, buyers from across Chattogram come to purchase meat.

On designated days, Meat Bazar slaughters and processes 5 to 8 cows, selling 700 grams of muscle meat and 300 grams of bone and fat per kg for Tk 675. Each customer can purchase from 500 grams to 50 kg.

Meat Bazar's daily sales range from 1,500 to 3,000 kg to 500 to 700 customers. Fridays see the highest sales volume. Buyers appreciate the lower price and quality assurance, despite the wait times.

The sales process is efficient and organised. Orders placed online are weighed on a digital scale and handed to customers upon arrival. Hundreds of customers are served without chaos, with sales starting at 6:30am and ending by 9:00am.

The initiative was undertaken in August 2023 by Chattogram University student Rafiul Hasnat Rahat and Premier University student Sajjadur Rahman Sakib. Later, businessman and social worker Saiful Islam and others joined them.

"We aimed to offer affordable meat. We prioritise maximising sales while minimising profit. Meat Bazar has created employment for 30 people," said Sajjad.

He further said, "We have other businesses. This initiative is driven by social impact, not profit."

Entrepreneurs behind Meat Bazar cited meat trader syndicates and weight manipulation as reasons for their initiative's focus on fair pricing. They aim to break these monopolies and offer meat at accessible prices.

The initiative has sparked interest, with young entrepreneurs from various areas within Chattogram, including GEC, Oxygen, and Bahaddarhat areas and Hathazari upazila, expressing their desire to replicate the model.

Mohammad Hannan, a satisfied customer from Chandgaon, shared his experience. "I needed 30 kg of meat for a family event. By booking online and buying here for Tk 675 per kg, I saved Tk 3,750 compared to market prices, not to mention avoiding weight manipulation. The quality is good too."

Chattogram Senior Agriculture Marketing Officer Shah Mohammed Morshed Kader confirmed to TBS that bone-in beef and buffalo meat typically cost Tk 750-800 per kg in Chattogram markets, with boneless meat reaching Tk 900.

Meanwhile, several buyers at Meat Bazar commended the transparency and fairness of the process. "Unlike traditional meat shops, where they shortchange you by up to 250 grams per kg, here, everyone gets the same quality meat according to their order," one buyer explained.

Arman Hossain, a Chittagong University student, said, "Waiting in the queue was worth it compared to the usual haggling at the market to get the right amount of meat. Here, the process is orderly and fair."

Meat Bazar's unique approach extends beyond selling meat. The team personally sources cows and buffaloes from the northern region, ensuring quality control.

Cow numbers and estimated meat weight are posted on their Facebook page, allowing for transparent online booking. Orders are processed overnight, and customers start to collect their meat at 6:30am.

Entrepreneur Saiful Islam emphasised the social impact of Meat Bazar. "We plan to use part of the profits to provide financial assistance for medical care, burials, and weddings for underprivileged girls," he told TBS.

Their commitment extends further with the launch of "Meat Bazar Mezban", offering affordable meals for Tk 165, compared to the market price of Tk 250. This initiative aims to serve around 3,000 people daily.

SM Nazer Hossain, vice president of the Consumer Association of Bangladesh, applauded the initiative.

"Consumers are often exploited by business syndicates. Meat Bazar's timely intervention is commendable, and we encourage more young people to emulate such initiatives that promote fair practices and social responsibility," he said.