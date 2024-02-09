Bangladesh seeks to import more onion and sugar from India before Ramadan

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud spoke with reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on 24 Jnauary. Photo: UNB

Bangladesh has sought India's support in supplying essential commodities, specially onion from India ahead of the holy month of Ramadan in an effort to keep prices of the essentials stable.

"We discussed the import of perishable items from India. We have discussed in detail so that we get 50 thousand tonnes of onion and 1 lakh tonnes of sugar before Ramadan," Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud told reporters after his meeting with India's Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday (9 January).

The foreign minister mentioned that the new government under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina begins a fresh journey with new mandates, and one of the priorities of the government is to address the prices of essential commodities.

Hasan requested Goyal to take necessary measures in ensuring uninterrupted supply of the essential commodities to Bangladesh till Ramadan.

Goyal said India is committed to ensuring the economic and financial stability in Bangladesh.

He assured of accommodating the request of Bangladesh foreign minister for supplying essential commodities.

The Indian minister stressed on further improving the trade and commerce relation between the two countries.

Hasan requested Goyal to remove tariff and non-tariff barriers on export products of Bangladesh and to ensure uninterrupted supply of essential commodities to Bangladesh especially during the month of Ramadan to maintain price stability.

He is expected to attend a civic reception in Kolkata at the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission to becparticipated by a large number of diplomats, said a senior official accompanying the minister.

Members of think-tank and media based in Kolkata will also attend.

The foreign minister will return to Dhaka Friday night.