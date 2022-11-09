Southeast Bank wins JP Morgan award

Banking

TBS Report
09 November, 2022, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2022, 02:19 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Southeast Bank Limited has "The 2022 US Dollar Clearing Elite Quality Recognition Award for Outstanding Achievement of Best-in-Class" of JP Morgan Chase Bank, NA, the largest bank in the United States and the fifth-largest bank in the world in terms of total assets.

The bank's managing director, M Kamal Hossain received the Award from Sazzad Anam, the executive director and head of financial institutions, Treasury Service of JP Morgan Chase Bank NA, Bangladesh Representative Office, said a press release. 

Southeast Bank exceeded JP Morgan's stringent Straight Through Processing (STP) performance standard by maintaining 99.71% STP in MT103 transaction processing.

In appreciation of that performance, JP Morgan awarded Southeast Bank, the press release added. 

At the award ceremony, other officials from both organisations were also present.

 

