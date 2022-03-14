Southeast Bank to purchase a Tk90cr residential plot

Private sector lender Southeast Bank will purchase a residential plot in the Gulshan-1 area of the capital at a cost of Tk90 crore - excluding registration fee and miscellaneous expenses.

According to a statement by the bank, the acquisition is subject to approval of the Bangladesh Bank.

In a filing on the stock exchanges on Monday, the bank said the size of the residential plot is a little over 10 katha and that there is a five-storey building on it.

The building contains 15 flats, and car parking spaces on the ground floor.

Southeast Bank got listed on the stock exchanges in 2000.

In the first nine months of 2021, the bank reported a 34% increase in net profit compared to the same time of the previous year.

During the January-September period, its net profit stood at Tk317.76 crore.

The bank, however, is yet to publish its annual financials and dividend for the year that ended on 31 December 2021.

In 2020, the lender made a profit of Tk214.90 crore, and paid a 10% cash dividend for its shareholders for that year.