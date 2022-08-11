Southeast Bank holds approves 8% cash dividend 

Banking

TBS Report
11 August, 2022, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2022, 09:11 pm

Southeast Bank Limited has approved an 8% dividend and 4% stock dividend at the 27th Annual General Meeting.

The shareholders approved the audited financial statement of the bank for the year 2021, reads a press release.

Alamgir Kabir, Chairman of the bank, presided over the meeting. 

The bank's Vice-Chairperson Duluma Ahmed, Directors- Jusna Ara Kashem, Akikur Rahman, M Maniruz Zaman Khan (nominee of Bay Leasing & Investment Limited), Rafiqul Islam (nominee of Asia Insurance Limited), Anjuman Ara Shahid (nominee of Single Click IT Solution (Pvt.) Limited), Independent Directors- Syed Sajedul Karim and Mohammad Delwar Husain took part in the meeting virtually. 

The Managing Director M Kamal Hossain and the Company Secretary AKM Nazmul Haider also participated in the meeting. 

The bank's sponsors and a large number of shareholders took part in the meeting through the digital platform. 

M Kamal Hossain highlighted the bank's operational performance in 2021 and outlined the future plans and strategies to further augment operational efficiency and asset quality of the bank. 

He made special remarks about the impact of the sudden outbreak of Covid-19 since the beginning of 2021 and the  re-orientation of strategies of the Bank to minimise the loss in line with government's policies.

The bank earned an operating profit of Tk8,671.12 million in 2021 (consolidated). 

As of 31st December 2021, the bank's total deposits amounted to Tk376,700.77 million and its total assets reached Tk495,841.96 million, Earning Per Share (EPS) was Tk1.50 (consolidated), Net Asset Value per share was Tk25.22 (consolidated) and Net Operating Cash Flow per share was Tk17.89 (consolidated). 

