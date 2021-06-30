Southeast Bank holds its 26th AGM

The 26th Annual General Meeting of Southeast Bank Limited was held through a virtual platform on Wednesday at 11.00 am.

Mr Alamgir Kabir, FCA, chairman of the bank, presided over the meeting, says a press release.

Bank's Directors-Mr Md Akikur Rahman, Mr Raiyan Kabir, Mr M Maniruz Zaman Khan (nominated by Bay Leasing & Investment Limited), Independent Directors- Mr Syed Sajedul Karim, Dr Quazi Mesbahuddin Ahmed, Mr Mohammad Delwar Husain, Bank's Advisor Mr Zakir Ahmed Khan and Managing Director Mr M Kamal Hossain participated in the meeting.

Bank's sponsors and a large number of shareholders took part in the meeting through digital platform.