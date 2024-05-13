National Finance holds 21st AGM and 5th EGM

The 21st Annual General Meeting (AGM) and 5th Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of National Finance Ltd was held in Radison Blu Water Garden Hotel, Dhaka on Saturday (11 May).

The Chairman of the Board Md Abdul Mannan Bhuiyan, presided over the meeting, reads a press release.

The Board of Directors, Shareholders, Managing Director of the company Irteza Ahmed Khan, Company Secretory Pulak Choudhury and other distinguished guests participated in the meeting.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors in his speech emphasized NFL's contribution as a Finance Company towards the economic growth of the country.

He expressed his sincere gratitude to the shareholders, stakeholders and all others.

Among the honorable directors- Vice Chairman Inamul Haq Khan, Roushan Akter, Sharif Zahir, Ms. Arifa Kabir, Maruf Akter Mannan, Asif Zahir, Fahima Mannan and Independent Director Yawer Sayeed were present at the event.

Director Rozina Y Kabir was connected via virtual platform from abroad.