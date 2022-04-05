Sonali Bank, BSMRMU and finance department sign MoU

Sonali Bank Limited, Finance Division, Ministry of Finance, and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Maritime University signed tripartite an agreement for the university teachers and staff house building loan under the House Building Loan Policy -2019 which was formed by the Ministry of Finance, reads a press release.

Additional Secretary of Finance Division Biswajit Bhattacharya Khokon ndc, Sonali Bank Limited Deputy Managing Director Md. Murshedul Kabir and Treasurer of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahaman Maritime University AKM Maruf Hassan signed in the agreement for their respective organization.

Among Others, Joint Secretary Dil Afroza, and Deputy Secretary Nazneen Sultana, Ministry of Finance, Finance Division, Kazi Mafizul Islam, General Manager of Sonali Bank Limited, officials, teachers were also present on the occasion. Under the agreement,

The Univesity teachers and staff will avail house building loan facilities from Sonali Bank.