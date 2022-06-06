Social Islami Bank arranges employees get together in Sreemangal

Photo: Courtesy

Social Islami Bank Limited (SIBL) arranged an employees get together at Brac Learning Center in Sreemangal with the employees of branches and subbranches of Sylhet region recently.

Md Mahbub Ul Alam, chairman of the Bank, was present as chief guest while Zafar Alam, managing director and CEO of the Bank, presided over the ceremony, reads a press release.

Additional Managing Director Abu Reza Md Yeahia was present as special guest in the programme.

Head of Trade Finance Division Abu Rushd Iftekharul Haque and Head of Marketing and Brand Communication of the Bank Md Moniruzzaman were also present on the occasion.

