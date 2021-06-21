SIBL launches QR Code for cash withdrawal

TBS Report
21 June, 2021, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 21 June, 2021, 06:02 pm

Social Islami Bank Limited (SIBL) started the operation of the cash withdrawal service through the SIBL NOW mobile app. 

Any clients can collect cash by scanning the QR Code from any branch of SIBL across the country, reads a press release.

Managing Director and CEO Quazi Osman Ali inaugurated the QR Code service through a virtual platform on Sunday at the Head Office of the bank.

Deputy Managing Directors Abu Naser Chowdhury and Md Shamsul Hoque, Company Secretary Abdul Hannan Khan, Head of ICT Md Sultan Badsha, Head of Marketing & Brand Communication Md Moniruzzaman, Head of Card division Md Sharif Al Kashem were also present at the programme. Divisional heads and managers of different branches virtually joined the programme.

In his inaugural speech, the MD & CEO of the bank said that SIBL is the leading bank to continuously bring novelty and variety in its digital services and products to expedite the true digital transformation, and launching QR Code for cash withdrawal is an addition in the list of services. He also cited that technology-based service networks would be continuously widening for improving client services. 

