SIBL inaugurates new branch and subbranch in Satkhira

Banking

TBS Report
27 November, 2021, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 27 November, 2021, 01:54 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Social Islami Bank Limited (SIBL) inaugurated the bank's 170th branch and 97th subbranch in Satkhira on Thursday (25 November).

Md Tajul Islam, additional managing director, inaugurated the Shyamnagar branch and Brahmarajpur subbranch as chief guest through a virtual program from the Head Office of the Bank.

Deputy Managing Directors of SIBL Abu Naser Chowdhury, Md Sirajul Hoque and Md Shamsul Hoque, Deputy Managing Directors, Company Secretary Abdul Hannan Khan, Head of Marketing & Brand Communication Md Moniruzzaman, Head of BC & GB Saif Al-Amin, Manager of Satkhira and Shyamnagar branch, In-charge of Brahmarajpur subbranch and other local dignitaries attended the program.

