Sacked SIBL employees stage protest demanding immediate job reinstatement

Hundreds of recently sacked employees of Social Islami Bank Ltd (SIBL) today (5 November) in Chattogram staged a demonstration with a three-point demand, including the immediate reinstatement of their jobs.

At a human chain programme in front of the Chattogram Press Club, addressing Bangladesh Bank and the SIBL board of directors, they also threatened to launch more strict programmes if their demands were not met.

The protesters alleged that the bank authorities had terminated their employment without following due process, even though they had joined the bank through a proper recruitment process.

The other demands include legal action against those responsible for the termination, and the implementation of a transparent and accountable process by the Bangladesh Bank to prevent such incidents in the future.

"None of us joined the bank illegally. We applied online and took the exam. If we are incompetent, then prove that we are not qualified," Abdur Rahman Akash, one of the sacked employees, told The Business Standard.

He alleged the bank authorities had terminated their employment without giving them the required three-month notice, as per the rules.

They claimed they were performing their duties as usual when they were suddenly handed termination letters.

On Thursday (31 October), the bank terminated several employees by sending individual letters.

On condition of anonymity, a senior official of the bank confirmed to TBS that these employees, all of whom hail from S Alam Group owner's home district Chattogram, were appointed by the previous board without issuing any circulars.

The official also said the previous board did not assess the terminated employees' certificates and did not even take any tests.

Following the fall of Awami League government, on 25 August, the central bank dissolved the board of directors of SIBL.