SIBL incurs Tk42 crore loss in Jul-Sep

Social Islami Bank Limited (SIBL) reported a loss of Tk42 crore in the July-September quarter of this year, according to the bank's disclosure on the stock exchange.

As per the financial report, its consolidated loss per share stood at Tk0.37 during the quarter, while the earnings per share was Tk0.43 at the same time a year ago.

In the first nine months of this year, its consolidated earnings per share was Tk0.15.

The bank is also suffering severe cash crunch as their net operating cash flow per share turned negative at Tk37.56 during the January-September period.

Following the news, the bank's share price dropped by 4.65% to Tk8.20 during the first trading session till 11am today (28 October).