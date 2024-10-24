Cyclone Dana: Satkhira experiencing rainfall since early morning

Cyclone Dana: Satkhira experiencing rainfall since early morning

Considering the situation, leaves of all government officials and employees have been cancelled

Impact of cylcone Dana has begun with rainfall in Satkhira. Photo: UNB
Impact of cylcone Dana has begun with rainfall in Satkhira. Photo: UNB

Under the influence of the impending cyclonic storm Dana, coastal district of Satkhira has been experiencing rainfall intermittently since early today (24 October).

The weather is currently severe, with heavy cloud cover and darkness increasing with the passage of time.

Considering the situation, leaves of all government officials and employees have been cancelled.

A total of 887 cyclone shelters having capacity of accommodating 4,43,000 people have been opened.

There are around 700 kilometers of embankments in the district with 5 kilometers considered at risk.

Efforts to repair the risky dam are ongoing. Essential supplies, including baby food, dry rations, clean drinking water, emergency relief items, and geo-bags, along with boats, have been prepared.

Zulfikar Ali, acting officer of Satkhira Meteorological Department, said that this district will experience heavy rainfall due to the cyclone with rising river waters in coastal areas.

The cyclone is moving towards neighbouring India's Odisha and West Bengal states and it may not have a severe impact on the district, strong winds are anticipated.

Explaining the preparedness, Satkhira Deputy Commissioner Mostak Ahmed said extensive measures have been taken so that people can take refuge at shelter centres.

