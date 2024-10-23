Cyclone Dana: Leave of all govt officials cancelled in Satkhira

Attendees at a disaster management meeting held at the Satkhira Deputy Commissioner's Office on 23 October. Photo: Courtesy

The leave of all government officials in the Satkhira district has been cancelled to facilitate a swift response to any possible damages caused due to Cyclone Dana.

The decision was taken at a disaster management meeting held at the Deputy Commissioner's office today (23 October).

At the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Mostak Ahmed emphasised the vulnerability of Ashashuni and Shyamnagar upazilas due to their coastal proximity.

He said essential services, including medical teams and volunteers, have been kept prepared.

The Water Development Board has been tasked with monitoring and repairing dams, he added.

Salauddin, executive engineer of Satkhira Water Development Board-1, said, "The district's coastline is protected by 683 kilometres of dams. Five kilometres of these dams are considered critical. To bolster defences, 5,000 geo bags, 10 geofilters, and 8,000 polyester bags have been prepared."