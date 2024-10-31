SIBL sacks 579 employees appointed ‘by S Alam-controlled board’ without taking exams

The Social Islami Bank (SIBL) has sacked 579 employees who were appointed by the bank's former S Alam Group-controlled board during the fallen Awami League regime.

These employees, all of whom hail from S Alam Group owners home district Chattogram, were appointed by the previous board without issuing any circulars, a senior official of the bank confirmed to The Business Standard on condition of anonymity.

The official also said the previous board did not assess the sacked employees' certificates and did not even take any tests.

The bank's human resources department today (31 October) issued letters to the said employees regarding their release from employment.

"These 579 officers were appointed as probationary officers in 2024. There was no circular, examination, or certificate verification for these appointments. Recently, the issue of cancelling their appointment was finalised in a board meeting. Each of them has been informed by letter today," a senior official of SIBL told TBS.

"SIBL currently has 4,700 employees. About 2,000 of them are recruited from the Patia area of Chattogram," said the official.