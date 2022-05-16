SIBL hosts training for probationary officers 

Social Islami Bank Limited started foundation training for newly appointed probationary officers.

The bank's Managing Director & CEO Zafar Alam inaugurated the training programme as chief guest on Monday, reads a press release.

In his speech, the MD & CEO emphasised on training for individual and institutional development.

He also advised the probationary officers to capitalise this training for their professional growth.

Kazi Obaidul Al-Faruk, Head of HRD, and Mahfuzur Rahman, incharge of SIBL Training Institute, were present on the occasion.