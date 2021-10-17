SIBL holds 3rd quarter business conference 

Banking

TBS Report
17 October, 2021, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 17 October, 2021, 09:05 pm

Related News

SIBL holds 3rd quarter business conference 

TBS Report
17 October, 2021, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 17 October, 2021, 09:05 pm

Social Islami Bank Limited (SIBL) has held its 3rd quarter business conference to evaluate the business position of the bank.

The two-day virtual conference took place on 16 and 17 October and was presided over by Quazi Osman Ali, the bank's managing director and CEO, said a press release. 

The conference reviewed the business progress of the bank from January to September 2021 and outlined various policies to achieve their yearly targets, according to the press release. 

Quazi Osman Ali said, "SIBL has been maintaining a steady growth in all its business indicators by rendering modern and technology-based services at our doorstep and this trend of innovation will continue."

The bank's additional managing director Tajul Islam, deputy managing directors Abu Naser Chowdhury, Sirajul Hoque, Shamsul Hoque and Mohammad Forkanullah, company secretary Abdul Hannan Khan, head of HRD Kazi Obaidul Al- Faruk, divisional heads, branch managers and sub-branch in-charges were also present in the conference.

SIBL

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Comilla's incident is conspiratorial

Comilla's incident is conspiratorial

3h | Videos
Sadid spin wowed Little Master Sachin

Sadid spin wowed Little Master Sachin

3h | Videos
Sky is open but little freedom of flying

Sky is open but little freedom of flying

1d | Videos
How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year

2
Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year

3
Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal
Sports

Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal

4
Chattogram has the upper hand since it could provide many facilities with ease and at a much lower price. Photo: Mumit M
Panorama

Why are the industries moving out of Dhaka?

5
Rajshahi MP requests airline to provide hand fan for passengers
Bangladesh

Rajshahi MP requests airline to provide hand fan for passengers

6
Bangladesh’s GDP to surpass those of Denmark, Singapore, Hong Kong by 2025
Economy

Bangladesh’s GDP to surpass those of Denmark, Singapore, Hong Kong by 2025