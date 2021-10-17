SIBL holds 3rd quarter business conference 

Social Islami Bank Limited (SIBL) has held its 3rd quarter business conference to evaluate the business position of the bank.

The two-day virtual conference took place on 16 and 17 October and was presided over by Quazi Osman Ali, the bank's managing director and CEO, said a press release.

The conference reviewed the business progress of the bank from January to September 2021 and outlined various policies to achieve their yearly targets, according to the press release.

Quazi Osman Ali said, "SIBL has been maintaining a steady growth in all its business indicators by rendering modern and technology-based services at our doorstep and this trend of innovation will continue."

The bank's additional managing director Tajul Islam, deputy managing directors Abu Naser Chowdhury, Sirajul Hoque, Shamsul Hoque and Mohammad Forkanullah, company secretary Abdul Hannan Khan, head of HRD Kazi Obaidul Al- Faruk, divisional heads, branch managers and sub-branch in-charges were also present in the conference.