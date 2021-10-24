Rupali Bank pays tribute to Bangabandhu

Banking

TBS Report
24 October, 2021, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 24 October, 2021, 09:27 pm

Related News

Rupali Bank pays tribute to Bangabandhu

TBS Report
24 October, 2021, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 24 October, 2021, 09:27 pm
Rupali Bank pays tribute to Bangabandhu

The leaders of Rupali Bank's Bangabandhu Parishad visited the mausoleum of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and paid tribute to the great leader. 

The members of the parishad led by its President Md Sujat Ali Jakaria and Secretary General Md Allama Iqbal Rana placed a wreath at the mausoleum in Gopalganj's Tungipara area. 

Among others, the bank's DGMs Fakhrul Hasan, SM Abul Hasan and Md Abdul Mannan Mia; AGM Fakhruddin Ahmed Khan; UNO AKM Hedayetul Islam of Tungipara, AKM Mominul Islam, acting president of the parishad and all the regional committee presidents and general secretaries were present.
 

Rupali Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Top 4 khichuri review by Jannatul Piya

Top 4 khichuri review by Jannatul Piya

1d | Videos
Rohingya camp attack: is lack of surveillance to blame?

Rohingya camp attack: is lack of surveillance to blame?

1d | Videos
Iconic Nelson Mandela shirts go up for auction

Iconic Nelson Mandela shirts go up for auction

1d | Videos
Cumilla suspect caught in fishing pond CCTV

Cumilla suspect caught in fishing pond CCTV

2d | Bangladesh

Most Read

1
Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur
Smartphones

Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur

2
Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police
Crime

Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police

3
Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era
Transport

Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era

4
Rabindra Sarobar is the venue of the Dhanmondi Lake that amasses the most crowds, on special days and every day. Photo: Walid Ibna Shah
Panorama

Grand plans to monetise Dhanmondi Lake, no plans to protect it  

5
Syed Alamgir. Illustration: TBS
Interviews

Alamgir raring to repeat another magic for Akij

6
Ex-additional secretary Mahbub Kabir made MD of Evaly
Court

Ex-additional secretary Mahbub Kabir made MD of Evaly