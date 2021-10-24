Rupali Bank pays tribute to Bangabandhu

The leaders of Rupali Bank's Bangabandhu Parishad visited the mausoleum of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and paid tribute to the great leader.

The members of the parishad led by its President Md Sujat Ali Jakaria and Secretary General Md Allama Iqbal Rana placed a wreath at the mausoleum in Gopalganj's Tungipara area.

Among others, the bank's DGMs Fakhrul Hasan, SM Abul Hasan and Md Abdul Mannan Mia; AGM Fakhruddin Ahmed Khan; UNO AKM Hedayetul Islam of Tungipara, AKM Mominul Islam, acting president of the parishad and all the regional committee presidents and general secretaries were present.

