Rouf Chowdhury re-elected as Bank Asia chairman

A Rouf Chowdhury has been re-elected as Chairman of Bank Asia at the 473rd meeting of the Board of Directors of the Bank held recently.

Rouf, the main sponsor of Bank Asia Ltd, is an eminent businessperson and industrialist of the country, reads a press release.

He is the chairman of Rangs Group and Sea Resources Group.

He is also a Director of the Daily Star, the highest circulated English daily in the country.

Rouf has established reputed organisations in transport, medicine, real estate, IT, banking, deep sea fishing and in other economic sectors of the country that are contributing immensely to the country's employment generation and economic development.

He was the President of Bangladesh Basketball Association for four years. He has been a member of the Executive Committee of Kurmitola Golf Club for over 20 years. He is actively associated with many social activities.