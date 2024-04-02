Rapidly implementing bank mergers may undermine confidence in banking sector: World Bank

Forced bank mergers may be counterproductive without a thorough assessment of asset quality, said World Bank in its latest report on Bangladesh.

"Rapidly implementing bank mergers before addressing these issues may further undermine confidence in the sector, deterring intermediation capacity," according to a report titled "Bangladesh Development Update, Special Focus: Strengthening Domestic Resource Mobilisation," released by World Bank today.

"A consolidation process will require careful assessment and prudent implementation of procedures to avoid weakening good banks acquiring bad banks. An assessment of the asset quality of weak banks will be required," said the report.

In March 2024, BB announced plans to merge weak banks with strong banks, EXIM Bank and Padma Bank signed a letter of intent to merge, initiating the first merger process.

The report suggested that "prior to initiating any merger processes, detailed guidelines on mergers and acquisition need to be issued, allowing banks a clear idea about the process involved. Such guidelines can be based on international best practices and provide alternative merger mechanisms for banks to choose from depending on the status of the banks/non-bank financial institutions deciding to merge."

"Bank mergers will also require an evaluation of internal systems, branch networks, staffing levels, adequacy of management arrangements, impacts on banks' cross-border business and international risk ratings. Given the high prevalence of NPLs and undercapitalized banks, additional tools will likely be required to address vulnerabilities, including strengthening corporate governance, and introducing stronger financial safety nets such as modern least cost resolution tools for insolvent banks, and stronger deposit insurance," according to the report.