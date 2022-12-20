Padma Bank to remain closed for four days 

All services of Padma Bank Limited will be closed for the next four days to coordinate banking activities with new software.

A notification in this regard was issued by the Bangladesh Bank on Tuesday (20 December).

It said that the banking transactions of Padma Bank will be temporarily suspended for transition into the new core banking software.

"The application of Padma Bank Limited regarding the temporary suspension of banking activities from 21 December 12pm to 25 December 11:55pm has been approved," read the notification.