NCC Bank relocates Darus Salam Road branch 

Banking

TBS Report
02 October, 2022, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 02 October, 2022, 09:54 pm

Related News

NCC Bank relocates Darus Salam Road branch 

TBS Report
02 October, 2022, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 02 October, 2022, 09:54 pm
NCC Bank relocates Darus Salam Road branch 

NCC Bank has relocated its Darus Salam Road branch to new premises at Friends Plaza, 5C & 5D Darus Salam Road, Mirpur-1, Dhaka. 

Managing Director and CEO of the Bank Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid formally inaugurated the branch on Sunday (2 October), reads a press release. 

Deputy Managing Director Md Mahbub Alam and CIO and Head of PR & Brand Mohammed Anisur Rahman, SEVP & Company Secretary Md Monirul Alam, EVP & Head of Marketing & Branches Division Mohammad Ridwanul Hoque, EVP & Manager of Darus Salam Road Branch Farhad Akhter Md Shahriyar along with other Senior Executives of NCC Bank, Businessmen & local elites were also present at the inaugural ceremony. 

Managing Director & CEO of the Bank Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid in his speech said that NCC Bank is committed to provide the best and technology based innovative banking services to meet the needs of the customers in a prompt and secured way. 

Considering the importance of sustainable development of different areas of the city as well as providing better customer services, NCC Bank has shifted its Darus Salam Road Branch at Mirpur-1. He said, NCC Bank is now working for the benefit of the youth segment of the population as well as women entrepreneurs for sustainable development. 

NCC Bank Ltd has gained trust of all levels of customers by introducing innovative banking services such as Digital Banking & Start-up business at the doorsteps of the valued clients. Considering the importance of the Islamic Banking activities and Finance in the socio-economic context of Bangladesh, we are going to start Islamic Banking activities along with conventional banking very soon. He hoped that local businessmen and professionals would be able to avail all banking facilities especially in SME, Corporate, Remittance and Export-Import business for this branch. 

NCC Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Wardrobe organisation not only saves you time but also a lot of money because we frequently buy new items when we can&#039;t find the old ones. Photo: Collected

Why is it important to re-organise your closet?

9h | Mode
Aarong&#039;s Puja collection is focused on materials like muslin, silk, and cotton. Photo: Courtesy

A vibrant ensemble for Puja 

11h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

Russia's annexation of Eastern Ukraine and the spectre of nuclear war

11h | Panorama
Tens of thousands of truckers are always on the move to keep the country’s supply chain seamless. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Truck drivers: The unsung heroes of the country's supply chain

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Qatar World Cup prize money worth Tk4,500 crores

Qatar World Cup prize money worth Tk4,500 crores

44m | Videos
Annual wedding market in country now worth Tk1200cr

Annual wedding market in country now worth Tk1200cr

2h | Videos
Italy or China, who invented noodles?

Italy or China, who invented noodles?

2h | Videos
Munshiganj farmer tastes success with nursery

Munshiganj farmer tastes success with nursery

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

2
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations.(Representational Image)
USA

H-1B visa stamping in US soon, presidential commission approves move

3
A privately-owned tin-shed house is situated right in the middle of Syed Mahbub Morshed Road in the capital’s Agargaon area, occupying almost half of it including the footpath. The Photo was taken recently. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Bangladesh

A road with a house in the middle!

4
Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement
Bangladesh

Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement

5
Massive plan for upazila urbanisation
Bangladesh

Massive plan for upazila urbanisation

6
Bangladesh Competition Commission. Photo: Collected
Markets

Unilever, Bashundhara, Square, Pran among 36 sued for destabilising commodity markets