NCC Bank relocates Darus Salam Road branch 

NCC Bank has relocated its Darus Salam Road branch to new premises at Friends Plaza, 5C & 5D Darus Salam Road, Mirpur-1, Dhaka.

Managing Director and CEO of the Bank Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid formally inaugurated the branch on Sunday (2 October), reads a press release.

Deputy Managing Director Md Mahbub Alam and CIO and Head of PR & Brand Mohammed Anisur Rahman, SEVP & Company Secretary Md Monirul Alam, EVP & Head of Marketing & Branches Division Mohammad Ridwanul Hoque, EVP & Manager of Darus Salam Road Branch Farhad Akhter Md Shahriyar along with other Senior Executives of NCC Bank, Businessmen & local elites were also present at the inaugural ceremony.

Managing Director & CEO of the Bank Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid in his speech said that NCC Bank is committed to provide the best and technology based innovative banking services to meet the needs of the customers in a prompt and secured way.

Considering the importance of sustainable development of different areas of the city as well as providing better customer services, NCC Bank has shifted its Darus Salam Road Branch at Mirpur-1. He said, NCC Bank is now working for the benefit of the youth segment of the population as well as women entrepreneurs for sustainable development.

NCC Bank Ltd has gained trust of all levels of customers by introducing innovative banking services such as Digital Banking & Start-up business at the doorsteps of the valued clients. Considering the importance of the Islamic Banking activities and Finance in the socio-economic context of Bangladesh, we are going to start Islamic Banking activities along with conventional banking very soon. He hoped that local businessmen and professionals would be able to avail all banking facilities especially in SME, Corporate, Remittance and Export-Import business for this branch.