Nagad gets consent for license of NBFI

Nagad, a mobile financial service provider of Bangladesh Post Office, got consent for a license as a non-bank financial institution (NBFI) under which it will form a subsidiary to legitimate its operation.

The board of Bangladesh Bank has decided to give the letter of intent against "Nagad Finance PLC" at a meeting held on Tuesday (30 August) at its headquarters.

Md Serajul Islam, executive director and spokesperson of Bangladesh Bank said Nagad was given consent for a license of NBFI subject to some conditions.

"They will get a full license after fulfilling the conditions," he added.

The major condition is that Nagad Finance has to bring more than 90% of its investment from abroad to increase foreign currency inflow, said a top manager of Bangladesh Bank seeking anonymity.

An NBFI requires to have paid up capital of Tk100 crore as per the Finance Institution Act 1993.

He who attended the board meeting said major investment will come from USA and Singapore, according to the Nagad Finance proposal.

The Bangladesh Bank issued the consent for NBFI license as Bangladesh Post Office could not comply with the Bangladesh Bank's MFS (Mobile Financial Service) rule of forming company to get a full license for Nagad operation, said the central bank official.

Now, Nagad will form a subsidiary under the new NBFI to get a full license from the Bangladesh Bank for its operation, he added.

After forming subsidiary, Nagad will be no more a government service, it will be like other private MFS providers like bKash, he added.