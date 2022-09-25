Mercantile Bank’s Ashulia branch shifted in new location

Mercantile Bank Limited's Ashulia branch has been shifted at a new location today (25 September).

The bank's Chairman Morshed Alam, MP, virtually launched the branch as the chief guest, said a press release.

Managing Director and CEO of the bank Md Quamrul Islam Chowdhury opened the banking activities of the branch virtually by cutting ribbon in a ceremony arranged at the head office of the bank.

M Amanullah, chairman, Risk Management Committee; MA Khan Belal, chairman, Mercantile Bank Securities Ltd spoke as special guests.

Mati Ul Hasan, AMD, Md Zakir Hossain, Adil Raihan, Shamim Ahmed, Hasne Alam and Md Mahmood Alam Chowdhury, DMDs, Tapash Chandra Paul PhD, CFO of the bank, Shah Md Sohel Khurshid and Mohammad Iqbal Rezwan, SEVPs, Abu Asghar G Haruni, company secretary and invited guests, customers along with senior executives of the bank were connected virtually during the ceremony.

Md Mijanur Rahman, FVP and head of Ashulia branch, gave his vote of thanks.

The new address of Ashulia branch: Abid Shopping Complex, Jamgora Chourasta, Ashulia, Savar, Dhaka.