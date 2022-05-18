Mercantile Bank starts foundation training for trainee assistant officers

Picture: Courtesy

Mercantile Bank Training Institute (MBTI) started two-week-long Foundation Training for its Trainee Assistant Officers (TAO) on 16 May.

A total number of 47 officers participated in the training, said a press release.

Mercantile Bank MD and CEO Md Quamrul Islam Chowdhury inaugurated the training and delivered his speech highlighting the importance of foundation training and advised participating officers to be strictly compliant with the banking ethics and guidelines and be proactive in providing excellent service to the customers of the bank.

Javed Tariq, Principal of MBTI, along with other faculty members of the institution also present in the programme.