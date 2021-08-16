Jamuna bank observes National Mourning Day

Jamuna Bank Limited organised a discussion programme and doa mahfil on the occasion of the 46th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Jamuna Bank also held a tree plantation programme at Jamuna Bank Foundation Old Home in Keraniganj, said a press release.

Gazi Golam Ashria, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Jamuna Bank Limited, Al-Haj Nur Mohammed, Chairman of Jamuna Bank Foundation, Shaheen Mahmud, Md Sirajul Islam Varosa, Md Saidul Islam, Director of the Bank, Independent Directors Md Abdur Rahman Sarker and Md Rafiqul Islam, Managing Director and CEO Mirza Elias Uddin Ahmed and Deputy Managing Directors of the Bank were also present in the programme.

Senior officials of the head office and managers of 149 branches of the bank participated in the programme virtually.