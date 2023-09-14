Islamic banking sector in Bangladesh continues to face liquidity challenges: Fitch

Banking

TBS Report
14 September, 2023, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 14 September, 2023, 02:14 pm

Related News

Islamic banking sector in Bangladesh continues to face liquidity challenges: Fitch

"The Islamic banking sector in Bangladesh is a significant part of the country's wider banking sector but continues to face liquidity challenges," Fitch Ratings Inc said

TBS Report
14 September, 2023, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 14 September, 2023, 02:14 pm
The Fitch Ratings logo is seen at their offices at Canary Wharf financial district in London,Britain, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
The Fitch Ratings logo is seen at their offices at Canary Wharf financial district in London,Britain, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

The Islamic banking sector in Bangladesh continues to face liquidity challenges, US credit rating agency Fitch Ratings Inc said recently.

"The Islamic banking sector in Bangladesh is a significant part of the country's wider banking sector but continues to face liquidity challenges," Fitch Ratings said on Tuesday (12 September).

"However, liquidity is improving, underpinned by central bank support in the form of the Islamic Bank Liquidity Facility and Mudarabah Liquidity Support, and still-notable public demand for Islamic deposit products," it added.

According to Fitch Ratings, Islamic banks held 25.3% of all domestic industry deposits at end-1H23, albeit down from 28.2% at end-1H22.

"Islamic banks faced sizable customer deposit outflows in 2022-1H23 and lower liquidity buffers than conventional banks amid reports of loan irregularities. Islamic banks' excess liquidity – defined as total cash reserves minus required reserves with the central bank – declined significantly by 66.6% yoy (BDT9.82 billion) at end-1H23," it added.

"However, excess liquidity has since improved with a 12.7% quarterly rise. In contrast, deposit growth is slowing. Islamic banks' total deposits grew by only 3.8% yoy as of 1H23; a significant fall from the 12% yoy growth of 1H22," the rating agency said.

It said Islamic banks' vulnerability to short-term liquidity challenges is demonstrated by the fall in the liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) to 87.7% at end-2022 (end-2021: 188.5%), below the regulatory requirement of 100%.

Conventional banks had adequate liquidity profiles, with an industry average LCR of 154%.

Fitch Ratings said Bangladesh had the eighth-largest Islamic banking market globally at end-2022, with total assets of Tk4,970.7 billion ($45.3 billion), ahead of Indonesia, Bahrain, Pakistan, Egypt, Jordan and Oman, based on data from the Islamic Financial Services Board.

"The market share, based on industry loans, is rising and reached 29.1% at end-1H23 (end-1H22: 28.5%)," it added.

It said the industry has significant untapped potential, as 62% of the Bangladeshi population does not have an account at a financial institution – whether conventional or Islamic – according to 2021 World Bank data.

"Bangladesh has the third-largest Muslim population globally, with sizable segments being sharia-sensitive," Fitch Ratings said. 

"Many conventional banks are increasing their offering of Islamic products, either through opening new Islamic branches or windows, or by converting into full-fledged Islamic banks. This is driven by customer demand and more lax prudential requirements. Islamic branches and windows of conventional banks are expanding, with an 8.2% share of Islamic banking deposits as of end-1H23 (1H22: 7.1%), with the remaining 91.8% held by full-fledged Islamic banks," it added.

The rating agency further said: "Islamic banks in Bangladesh can receive customer deposits based on either mudaraba (a profit-and-loss sharing contract) or wadiah (a safe-keeping contract). Mudaraba-based deposits accounted for more than 85% of customer deposits at Islamic banks at end-1H23."

Fitch hasn't observed Islamic banks passing on losses or not paying profits to depositors.

"Passing losses can increase reputational risk and may lead to customer deposits outflows," it added.

Fitch also expects Bangladesh Bank would not let depositors' bare losses as this would shake investor confidence in the banking system. Financing based on profit and loss (mudaraba and musharaka) was less than 1% of total financing.

Green financing accounted for 3.7% (Tk157.18 billion, or $1.4 billion) of all financing provided by Islamic banks at end-1H23, it said.

"The Islamic finance industry in Bangladesh continues to face key structural impediments. These include a lack of sukuk and other sharia-compliant investment options, gaps in human capital development, a lack of unified shariah rulings, and an Islamic finance regulatory framework that requires an update. In general, the banking sector's balance sheets, governance and regulatory quality are weak. The central bank has taken steps to improve governance at public-sector banks, including the appointment of observers to bank boards, but progress has been slow,"  Fitch Ratings said.

"The sukuk market is nascent, with outstanding volumes of Tk180 billion ($1.6 billion) as of end-1H23. The takaful sector accounted for 14% of Bangladesh's insurance market as of end-2022, ahead of Jordan (13%), Egypt (13%), the UAE (8%) and Tunisia (5%)," it further added.

Economy / Top News

Islamic banking / Bangladesh / Fitch Ratings Inc

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Students are mostly happy about the washing machines but they seem to expect more from the vending machines. Photo: Noor A Alam

Your Campus: Transforming dormitory life with vending machines, laundromats

6h | Panorama
A locality in Narayanganj is crammed with congested residential buildings on all sides (left), while a road in Gazipur is left in a dilapidated state (right). Photos: Noor A Alam

How compromises to city plans entrap the underprivileged in climate hazards

6h | Panorama
The winning team, from left to right: Tanha Tanzia, Fiaz Rabbani, Oishee Rahaman and Rafid Azad Soumik, with Toshiya Ueki (centre), the President of the final round and also the President of the Japanese Society of International Law. Photo: Courtesy

Inside DUMCS’ historic win at the Asia Cup Championship

1d | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

The most affordable US universities for international students in 2023

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

SpaceX’s near monopoly on rocket launches is a ‘huge concern,’ Lazard banker warns

SpaceX’s near monopoly on rocket launches is a ‘huge concern,’ Lazard banker warns

3h | Tech Talk
Messi buys waterfront mansion in Florida for Tk 118 crore

Messi buys waterfront mansion in Florida for Tk 118 crore

17h | TBS SPORTS
Aedes larvae density high in Tejgaon, Pallabi, Moghbazar, Eskaton

Aedes larvae density high in Tejgaon, Pallabi, Moghbazar, Eskaton

20h | TBS Stories
Gold theft: 8 customs officials and sepoy arrested, 94 bhori gold recovered

Gold theft: 8 customs officials and sepoy arrested, 94 bhori gold recovered

21h | TBS Stories