PM's education advisor praises Buet's RISE for its contribution to research, innovation

Corporates

Press Release
15 May, 2024, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 15 May, 2024, 10:43 pm

Related News

PM's education advisor praises Buet's RISE for its contribution to research, innovation

Press Release
15 May, 2024, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 15 May, 2024, 10:43 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Prime Minister's Education and Cultural Affairs Adviser Dr Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury has praised Buet's Research and Innovation Center for Science and Engineering (RISE) for bringing about an incredible change in research and innovation by establishing a connection between industry and academia.

"Similar initiatives should be taken by all other educational institutions in the country. The benefits of innovation need to be reached to the people," the advisor said as the chief guest at a seminar titled "Research and Innovation: Industry Needs and Perspectives" organised by RISE at the auditorium of the ECE Building of Buet on Tuesday (14 May), reads a press release.

"In 1972, Bangabandhu said that there will be no peace in the world without poverty alleviation. And so many years later, the world and the United Nations have realised that there will be no peace in the world without poverty alleviation. For that, 'No Poverty, No Hunger' has been added to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)," he added.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Deans, departmental heads, directors of various departments, senior officials of various industrial establishments, students and dignitaries of Buet were present at the seminar.

Prime Minister's Education and Cultural Affairs Adviser Dr Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury / Bangladesh / BUET

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Is it validation or visibility? The art of owning your achievements at work

11h | Pursuit
Both Talha Zubair (left) and Mushfiquzzaman Mahim have research publication, community service and community initiatives. Their profiles are almost similar; both even worked on some similar projects. Sketch: TBS

An insider’s take on how to ace the KM-ILOT scholarship

11h | Pursuit
In a space no wider than five feet in Nilkhet, Halim Hossain runs his letterpress alone, working approximately five to six hours a day. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

The rich but forgotten history of Bangla primer to press

13h | Panorama
A glimpse inside a modern airport control room. Photo: Collected

The unsung air traffic controllers

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Shakib flaunts leadership in World Cup photoshoot

Shakib flaunts leadership in World Cup photoshoot

2h | Videos
Putin agreed to China's proposal to solve the crisis

Putin agreed to China's proposal to solve the crisis

20m | Videos
"No helmet, no fuel" approach for motorcycle riders across the country

"No helmet, no fuel" approach for motorcycle riders across the country

4h | Videos
Russia is targeting power plants in Ukraine

Russia is targeting power plants in Ukraine

1h | Videos