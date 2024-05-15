PM's education advisor praises Buet's RISE for its contribution to research, innovation

Prime Minister's Education and Cultural Affairs Adviser Dr Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury has praised Buet's Research and Innovation Center for Science and Engineering (RISE) for bringing about an incredible change in research and innovation by establishing a connection between industry and academia.

"Similar initiatives should be taken by all other educational institutions in the country. The benefits of innovation need to be reached to the people," the advisor said as the chief guest at a seminar titled "Research and Innovation: Industry Needs and Perspectives" organised by RISE at the auditorium of the ECE Building of Buet on Tuesday (14 May), reads a press release.

"In 1972, Bangabandhu said that there will be no peace in the world without poverty alleviation. And so many years later, the world and the United Nations have realised that there will be no peace in the world without poverty alleviation. For that, 'No Poverty, No Hunger' has been added to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)," he added.

Deans, departmental heads, directors of various departments, senior officials of various industrial establishments, students and dignitaries of Buet were present at the seminar.