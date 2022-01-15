IFIC Bank Literary Awards 2019 held

IFIC Bank Ltd on Saturday organised the award giving ceremony of 'IFIC Bank Literary Award 2019'.

In the contemplative literature category, renowned poet, essayist and researcher, language movement activist Ahmed Rafiq received the award for his book 'Bhasha Andolon - Teknaf theke Tentulia'.

On the other hand, eminent novelist, poet and translator Mashrur Arefin was awarded in the creative category for his novel 'August Abchhaya.'

Due to Covid-19 epidemic, the winners were honored through an online event this year. In the presence of IFIC Bank Managing Director and CEO Shah A Sarwar, Bishwo Shahitto Kendro Founder Professor Abdullah Abu Sayeed attended the event as the chief guest, while eminent cultural personality Ramendu Majumdar presided over the function.

Each year, a selection committee and a jury consisting of the country's renowned literary critics select the best two books for 'IFIC Bank Literary Awards'.

Each literary work receives Tk5 lakh as award money.

IFIC Bank Ltd has been awarding the 'IFIC Bank Literary Awards' since 2011 to encourage creative and thoughtful literature by recognising the achievements of contemporary talented writers of Bangla language and literature.