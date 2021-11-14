Global Islami Bank opens Nadana Bazar, Kalipur sub-branches

Banking

TBS Report
14 November, 2021, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 14 November, 2021, 04:14 pm

Global Islami Bank formally opened its two sub-branches namely Nadana Bazar Sub-branch, Noakhali and Kalipur Sub-branch, Chattogram on Sunday.

Syed Habib Hasnat, managing director of the bank, virtually inaugurated the operation of the sub-branches as chief guest, reads a press release.

Additional Managing Director Kazi Mashiur Rahman Jayhad, Deputy Managing Director Ataus Samad, Divisional Heads from Head Office, Branch Managers, sub-branch in-charges and distinguished clients were also present on the occasion.

It was expected that through the latest technological support, the bank will provide quality service to the customers and will expand its network at home and abroad to provide "Banking with Faith" to its stakeholders.

Global Islami Bank

