First Security Islami Bank relocates Bandartila branch to new premises

First Security Islami Bank Ltd relocated its Bandartila branch to new premises in Area Nou Kalyan Foundation, Navy Hospital Gate, Colony-2, Bandartila, Newmuring, Chattogram on Sunday (5 June).

Syed Waseque Md Ali, managing director of the bank inaugurated the activities of relocated branch at new premises through digital platform, said a press release.

Among others, Abdul Aziz and Md Mustafa Khair, additional managing directors, Md Zahurul Haque and Md Masudur Rahman Shah, deputy managing director along with other officials were present on the occasion.

A Doa Mahfil was organised in this regard.