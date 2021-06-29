Exim Bank holds its 22nd AGM

The 22nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Exim Bank was organised through a virtual platform from its head office on Tuesday.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of the bank Md Nazrul Islam Mazumder presided over the meeting, reads a press release.

The meeting approves financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2020 along with the audited balance sheet, profit and loses accounts and declares 7.5% cash and 2.5% stock dividend for the year 2020.

Members of the Board of Directors of the bank Md Nurul Amin Faruk, Anjan Kumar Saha, Major (Retd) Khandaker Nurul Afsar, Lt Col (Retd) Serajul Islam Bir Pratik (BAR), Khandakar Mohammed Saiful Alam, Prof Muhammad Sekandar Khan, Ranjan Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank Dr Mohammed Haider Ali Miah, Additional Managing Director Md Feroz Hossain, Deputy Managing Director Md Humayun Kabir & Shah Md Abdul Bari and Company Secretary Md Monirul Islam were present at the meeting.

Managing director and CEO of the bank Dr Mohammed Haider Ali Miah answered appropriately to the various questions of the shareholders.

He also thanked to the shareholders for cooperating with every activities of the bank.