AB Bank holds 42nd Annual General Meeting

Corporates

12 June, 2024, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 12 June, 2024, 08:33 pm

Related News

AB Bank holds 42nd Annual General Meeting

12 June, 2024, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 12 June, 2024, 08:33 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The 42nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of AB Bank PLC was held on 12 June at Sena Malancha, Dhaka through hybrid system. 

Barrister Khairul Alam Choudhury, chairman of the Board of Directors, presided over the meeting, reads a press release. 

The board of directors; managing director of the bank, Tarique Afzal and a good number of shareholders participated in the meeting. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

In the AGM, Barrister Khairul Alam Choudhury was re-elected as director. Md Fazlur Rahman was elected as director and Ramendra Nath Basak, FCA was elected as independent director of the bank. In addition, Maqsudul Huq Khan resigned from the Board of Directors.

The meeting adopted the Directors' Report and the Audited Financial Statements for the year 2023. The shareholders appointed M.M Rahman & Co., Chartered Accountants, as Statutory Auditor and S. F. Ahmed & Co., Charted Accountants, as Corporate Governance Compliance Auditor of the Bank for the year 2024. The Meeting unanimously approved 2% Stock Dividend for the year 2023.

During the year 2023, Operating Profit and Profit after Tax of the Bank stood at BDT 501 crore and BDT 72 crore respectively. The Net Asset Value Per Share (NAVPS) stood at Tk27.87.

It is mentionable that the bank completed its 42nd successful year journey. On this auspicious occasion, the bank expressed its deep gratitude to the shareholders, customers, regulators, and all the well-wishers.
 

AB Bank PLC / AGM

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Recreational activities re-energise and motivate the employees, offering relaxation and team bonding opportunities beyond their usual roles, setting them up for future success. Photo: Courtesy

Games, clubs and talent shows: How Bangladeshi companies are embracing recreational activities in the workplace

2h | Pursuit
Take advantage of the library as it offers a comfortable, air-conditioned environment and provides all the resources necessary to complete your assignments effectively. Photo: TBS

How to make the most out of your summer semester

2h | Pursuit
Sketch: TBS

Green balconies: Cultivating mental wellbeing

5h | Thoughts
Tariq Saifullah worked as a game artist on the popular game &#039;Mukticamp&#039;, which is based on the Liberation War. Photo: Courtesy

Tariq Saifullah: From cartoonist to international game artist

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Corporate farms are growing in popularity in Chittagong

Corporate farms are growing in popularity in Chittagong

49m | Videos
3 Chandpur school girls off to USA for basketball training

3 Chandpur school girls off to USA for basketball training

1h | Videos
Buy one Hisense TV and get another 75" TV free!

Buy one Hisense TV and get another 75" TV free!

2h | Videos
In-form USA to face hot favorite India in 2024 T20 World Cup

In-form USA to face hot favorite India in 2024 T20 World Cup

2h | Videos