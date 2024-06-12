AB Bank holds 42nd Annual General Meeting

The 42nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of AB Bank PLC was held on 12 June at Sena Malancha, Dhaka through hybrid system.

Barrister Khairul Alam Choudhury, chairman of the Board of Directors, presided over the meeting, reads a press release.

The board of directors; managing director of the bank, Tarique Afzal and a good number of shareholders participated in the meeting.

In the AGM, Barrister Khairul Alam Choudhury was re-elected as director. Md Fazlur Rahman was elected as director and Ramendra Nath Basak, FCA was elected as independent director of the bank. In addition, Maqsudul Huq Khan resigned from the Board of Directors.

The meeting adopted the Directors' Report and the Audited Financial Statements for the year 2023. The shareholders appointed M.M Rahman & Co., Chartered Accountants, as Statutory Auditor and S. F. Ahmed & Co., Charted Accountants, as Corporate Governance Compliance Auditor of the Bank for the year 2024. The Meeting unanimously approved 2% Stock Dividend for the year 2023.

During the year 2023, Operating Profit and Profit after Tax of the Bank stood at BDT 501 crore and BDT 72 crore respectively. The Net Asset Value Per Share (NAVPS) stood at Tk27.87.

It is mentionable that the bank completed its 42nd successful year journey. On this auspicious occasion, the bank expressed its deep gratitude to the shareholders, customers, regulators, and all the well-wishers.

