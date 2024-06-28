Shimanto Bank's 8th AGM held: Dividend approved

Corporates

Press Release
28 June, 2024, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 28 June, 2024, 01:20 pm

Related News

Shimanto Bank's 8th AGM held: Dividend approved

Press Release
28 June, 2024, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 28 June, 2024, 01:20 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The 8th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Shimanto Bank PLC. was held on 25 June at Shahid Captain Ashraf Hall at HQ BGB, Peelkhana.

The meeting was presided over by the Director General of Border Guard Bangladesh and Chairman of the Bank Maj Gen Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui, OSP, BSP, SUP, ndc, psc, MPhil. Stock Dividend was approved in the AGM for shareholders. Director's Report, Auditor's Report were also approved. Directors were elected and Auditor was appointed in this General Meeting. Shareholders approved proposal for appointment of veteran banker Ahmed Kamal Khan Chowdhury as Independent Director.

Chairman Maj Gen Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui, OSP, BSP, SUP, ndc, psc, MPhil in his speech stated, "Shimanto Bank started its journey with the purpose of delivering banking services to the masses across the country. We are advancing towards achieving this goal. Customer satisfaction is our highest priority by ensuring service quality and excellence. We're advancing very carefully by justifying the quality of loans and investments for ensuring growth. Progress of bank's overall financial indicators is being achieved. Corporate governance is established. It's being reflected in the assessments of regulators including Bangladesh Bank."

The chairman expressed a plan regarding floating of shares for public through IPO for investment in the bank soon.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Rafiqul Islam, managing director and CEO of the Bank said, "We've already increased our Paid up Capital from BDT 400 crore to BDT 500 crore. In future, our service network and service scope both will be expanded. Emphasis will be given for spreading branches and sub-branches countrywide. More initiatives will be taken to increase assets of the Bank by taking calculated moderate risks. Hope that we can reach our goals through coordinated efforts of the Bank's Board and Management."

Shareholders, Directors, senior officials of BGB, Senior Officials and other Stakeholder of the Bank were present in the AGM. The Meeting was moderated by Hossain Suman FCS, company secretary of the Bank.

Shimanto Bank / AGM

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

How Bangladeshis being 'scapegoated' ahead of UK election

How Bangladeshis being 'scapegoated' ahead of UK election

59m | Panorama
Sajib Ranjan Biswas (left) and Rajesh Saha create sound effects for a movie scene at their Cowbell Studio. The duo represents the new generation of Foley artists in Bangladesh, striving to elevate the art form in the digital age. Photo: Courtesy

The art of Foley: Crafting cinematic soundscapes at FDC

4h | Features
Illustration: TBS

Declining share of consumption in GDP

4h | Panorama
Students hold placards showing discontent over the High Court’s decision to reinstate the quota system in government jobs. Photo: UNB

Quotas in govt jobs should not be treated as a binary problem

2h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Whoever is the president of the United States China-India-Russia who benefits?

Whoever is the president of the United States China-India-Russia who benefits?

15h | Videos
Proteas get rid of 32-year semifinal-curse

Proteas get rid of 32-year semifinal-curse

16h | Videos
How an Australian Deal Freed Assange

How an Australian Deal Freed Assange

16h | Videos
Evacuation of Sadeeq Agro's establishment, what are the different parties saying?

Evacuation of Sadeeq Agro's establishment, what are the different parties saying?

18h | Videos