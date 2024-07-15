EXIM Bank's holds half yearly business development conference 

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

EXIM Bank holds Half Yearly Business Development Conference 2024 on 12 July 2024.

Chairman of the Bank Md. Nazrul Islam Mazumder was present as Chief Guest while Managing Director and CEO Mohammad Feroz Hossain presided over the conference at Exim Bank Head Office.

Additional Managing Director Md. Humayun Kabir and Shah Md. Abdul Bari Deputy Managing Director Md. Zoshim Uddin Bhuiyan, Maksuda Khanam, Md. Moidul Islam, All Branch Managers, Sub Branch In charges and Divisional Heads of head office were also present in the conference.

In the speech of Chief Guest Md. Nazrul Islam Mazumder said Exim Bank as one of the largest banks in the country and he also advised all the branch managers to do their job with dedication and honesty. 

President of the conference Mohammad Feroz Hossain discussed the overall activities and business possibilities for the bank and chalked out the road map for achieving desired results for the year 2024. 

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers' own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers' comments.

