Exim Bank relocates its CEPZ branch

Corporates

Press Release
23 June, 2024, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2024, 08:24 pm

Related News

Exim Bank relocates its CEPZ branch

Press Release
23 June, 2024, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2024, 08:24 pm
Exim Bank relocates its CEPZ branch

Exim Bank CEPZ branch has been relocated to a new address to provide better customer service. 

Managing Director and CEO of the bank Mohammad Feroz Hossain was present as the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony held at the new premises at Commercial Complex of Chittagong Export Processing Zone, reads a press release.

Deputy Managing Director of the Bank Md Zoshim Uddin Bhuiyan, Additional Deputy Managing Director Dr SM Abu Zaker, acting Executive Director of Chittagong EPZ Sheikh Md Abdun Noor, Managing Director of JMS Group Mustafa Mahmud, Regional Manager of Chittagong Region Anisur Rahman Chowdhury, Head of Corporate Affairs & Branding Division and Marketing Division Sanjib Chatterjee along with local dignitaries were also present in the programme.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

In the speech of chief guest Mohammad Feroz Hossain said that Exim Bank always priorities the needs of customers. This is why the CEPZ branch has been shifted to here with larger scale.
 

Exim Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Collage: TBS Creative

In the time of goats and Russell's Vipers

1h | Features
The 2024 Crown Sport (left) and the 2024 Crown Crossover are dramatically different in terms of features and comfort catering to different groups of consumers. PHOTO: Nafirul Haq

2024 Toyota Crown Crossover vs Sport: Breathing new life into the iconic ‘Crown’ name

5h | Wheels
There has been an uptick in channels such as farmer’s markets, e-commerce and social commerce platforms that claim to sell ‘chemical-free’ or organic food. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

How organic is the organic food sold in Bangladesh?

12h | Panorama
When first planted, Napier takes two months to grow up to five feet. Thereafter the grass can be harvested every month. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Plants that feed our food: Napier taking over farmland to support livestock boom

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What will Israel respond to Hezbollah's attack?

What will Israel respond to Hezbollah's attack?

12m | Videos
Analysts urge formulation of new energy policy, not plan

Analysts urge formulation of new energy policy, not plan

1h | Videos
Can laundered money be recovered?

Can laundered money be recovered?

2h | Videos
Defending champion England faces USA to keep their semi dream alive

Defending champion England faces USA to keep their semi dream alive

3h | Videos