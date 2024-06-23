Exim Bank relocates its CEPZ branch

Exim Bank CEPZ branch has been relocated to a new address to provide better customer service.

Managing Director and CEO of the bank Mohammad Feroz Hossain was present as the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony held at the new premises at Commercial Complex of Chittagong Export Processing Zone, reads a press release.

Deputy Managing Director of the Bank Md Zoshim Uddin Bhuiyan, Additional Deputy Managing Director Dr SM Abu Zaker, acting Executive Director of Chittagong EPZ Sheikh Md Abdun Noor, Managing Director of JMS Group Mustafa Mahmud, Regional Manager of Chittagong Region Anisur Rahman Chowdhury, Head of Corporate Affairs & Branding Division and Marketing Division Sanjib Chatterjee along with local dignitaries were also present in the programme.

In the speech of chief guest Mohammad Feroz Hossain said that Exim Bank always priorities the needs of customers. This is why the CEPZ branch has been shifted to here with larger scale.

