EPB, BGMEA, BKMEA sign deal to launch 5-day training programme for RMG workers

The Export Promotion Bureau (EPB), the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), and the Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association, signed an agreement on Thursday to launch a five-day training programme to develop the professional skills of ready-made garment (RMG) workers.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan, BKMEA Vice-President Mansoor Ahmed, and the EPB director-general, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations, according to a press statement.

The EPB vice-chairman and Md Abdur Rahim Khan, additional secretary of the commerce ministry, were present on the occasion.

The short training programme is financed by the government and managed by BGMEA and BKMEA.

Earlier, the organisations signed a three-year agreement in 2019 to train mid-level RMG workers on six-month-long training courses. The agreement concluded in March 2022.

According to the press statement, the training programme failed to achieve its goal due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Under the previous agreement, the BGMEA University of Fashion and Technology (BUFT) introduced three post-graduate diploma courses on garment business management, industrial engineering and manufacturing system, and supply chain management.

A total of 105 RMG workers were trained in the programme.