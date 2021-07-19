EBL, BRAC roll out special Covid CSR programme

TBS Report
19 July, 2021, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 19 July, 2021, 08:40 pm

EBL, BRAC roll out special Covid CSR programme

Under this agreement, the Covid-19 affected people in Rajshahi and Khulna will get CSR fund under Bangladesh Bank’s special CSR activity

Eastern Bank Ltd (EBL) has signed a MoU with BRAC, one of the leading NGOs in the country, at its head office in the city on Monday.

Under this agreement, the Covid-19 affected people in Rajshahi and Khulna will get CSR fund under Bangladesh Bank's special CSR activity, reads a press release.

EBL' financial contribution will be spent through BRAC's 'Community Fort' project, which is working in 35 districts reaching 77m people with masks, healthcare support and vaccination assistance.

Ahmed Shaheen, DMD and head of Corporate Banking; Ziaul Karim, head of Communications and External Affairs; Md Abdullah Al Mamun, company secretary and Md Maskur Reza, head of Business Information Systems of EBL; Dr Morseda Chowdhury, director of Health, Nutrition and Population Programme and Albaab-Ur-Rahman, programme coordinator, fundraising of BRAC were present at the signing ceremony.

EBL has so far contributedTk1.6 crore as financial aid to fight against coronavirus pandemic through BURO Bangladesh, SAJIDA Foundation, TMSS working in the districts of Chandpur, Gazipur, Bogura, Sirajganj, Dinajpur, Naogaon, Chapainawabganj, Jamalpur, Mymensingh and DC Offices of Chattogram, Faridpur and Magura.

This fund will be used for food assistance and cash support to daily wage earners and the extreme poors across the country. EBL also donated to a 250 bed general hospital run and managed by SAJIDA Foundation at Jashore.

For Covid-19 special fund, EBL has set aside Tk 4.10 crore.

