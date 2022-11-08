City Bank inks deal with Trust Axiata 

City Bank recently signed an agreement with Trust Axiata Digital under which the bank will facilitate online digital collections and payments to the company through the digital platform.

City Bank Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Mashrur Arefin and Chief Executive Officer of Trust Axiata Dewan Nazmul Hasan signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations at the bank's head office on Tuesday, reads a press release.

Tahsin Haq, Head of Corporate Cash Management and Arup Haider, Head of Retail Banking of City Bank along with other senior officials from both the organizations were present in the signing ceremony.