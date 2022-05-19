City Bank declares its 1st quarter 2022 financial performance

19 May, 2022, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 19 May, 2022

City Bank declares its 1st quarter 2022 financial performance

19 May, 2022, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 19 May, 2022, 05:21 pm
City Bank declares its 1st quarter 2022 financial performance

City Bank organised its Earnings Disclosure web cast event based on 1st Quarter 2022 financial performances. 

The event was held on 19 May over digital platform. Existing & potential investors across the globe, researchers & analysts and many other individuals involved in capital market activities joined the event through web platforms. 

Consolidated Earnings Per Share (EPS) of the bank was recorded at Tk0.83 for the period from January to March, 2022 against that of Tk0.97 during the same period last year. The bank also reported Tk883.22 million Consolidated Profit after Tax during the period from January to March, 2022, which was Tk1,039.21 million during the same period of last year.

The event started with the presentation on 1st quarter financial performance of the bank by Md. Mahbubur Rahman, AMD & Chief Financial Officer of the bank, followed by a speech from Mashrur Arefin, Managing Director & CEO of the bank who briefly discussed current strategic positioning of the bank. After that, the event was opened for a Q&A session, where participants shared their concerns and queries which were responded and clarified by the management.

The bank attracted much attention from investment communities across the globe in recent years through its noticeable growth among the PCBs and its initiatives. This event is part of the bank's continuous efforts to scale up investor relations.
 

