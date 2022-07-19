Central bank announces Tk25,000cr refinancing scheme for CMSME

Banking

TBS Report
19 July, 2022, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 19 July, 2022, 10:24 pm

Related News

Central bank announces Tk25,000cr refinancing scheme for CMSME

In the case of loans given under this scheme, the grace period at the customer level will be a maximum of six months

TBS Report
19 July, 2022, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 19 July, 2022, 10:24 pm
Representational Image. Photo: Mumit M
Representational Image. Photo: Mumit M

The central bank has announced the formation of a refinance scheme of Tk25,000 crore for the cottage, micro, small, and medium enterprises (CMSME) sector from the bank's own funds.

According to a circular of the Bangladesh Bank's SME and Special Programmes Department, the three-year fund can be extended if necessary. Under the scheme, banks and financial institutions can charge a maximum of 7% interest from customers.

Besides, they will get refinancing at a 2% interest from the Bangladesh Bank, which will collect the refinancing amount along with interest from banks and financial institutions quarterly, said the circular issued on Tuesday.

Banks and financial institutions have to distribute a minimum of 75% of the total loan disbursed under the scheme among cottage, micro and small entrepreneurs and a maximum of 25% can be distributed among medium entrepreneurs. Besides, at least 70% of loans can be given to the manufacturing and services sector and a maximum of 30% to the business sector. Defaulting borrowers will not get loans under this scheme.

Agriculture/food processing and agricultural machinery manufacturing industries, RMG, knitwear, design and decoration, ICT, leather and leather goods industries, light engineering and jute and jute industries will get high priority in this loan.

Also, plastics and other synthetics industry, tourism industry, home textiles, renewable energy (solar power), automobile manufacturing and repairing industry, handlooms, handicrafts, energy saving appliances (led, CFL bulbs manufacturing)/electronic appliances, construction industry/electronic material development industry, jewellery industry, toy industry, cosmetics and toiletries industry, agar industry, furniture industry and mobile/computer/television servicing will be preferred.

Apart from this, women entrepreneurs, entrepreneurs with special needs and those affected by any disaster will also get loans under this scheme on a priority basis.

In the case of loans given under this scheme, the grace period at the customer level will be a maximum of six months. Loan tenure including grace period shall not exceed five years.

Banks and financial institutions have to enter into a participation agreement with the Bangladesh Bank to provide loans under this scheme.

Government banks can give loans under this scheme. However, to give loans to private and foreign banks and financial institutions, their classified loans must be less than 10% and they must have a minimum of three years of business experience.

Top News

CMSME / Refinancing Scheme / central bank / Bangladesh Bank (BB)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Like many houses in the vicinity, this huge building was built by Sukanta&#039;s ancestors with the money from the bronze and brass business. According to him it was built at the beginning of the 20th Century (Bangla year 1307). Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A 200-year-old bronze and brass business in a century-old house

11h | Habitat
Khata Khori: Dip into nostalgia by reimagining stationery

Khata Khori: Dip into nostalgia by reimagining stationery

1d | Brands
Mac Studio: A portable PC that offers a true desktop experience

Mac Studio: A portable PC that offers a true desktop experience

1d | Brands
Mob attacks on Friday night in Sahapara, Narail left Hindu lives and homes destroyed. Photo: Awal Sheikh

What happened in Narail: Charred houses, charred us

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What is the future of global meditation market?

What is the future of global meditation market?

44m | Videos
Huge break for loan defaulters, why?

Huge break for loan defaulters, why?

1h | Videos
Ghazal legend Bhupinder Singh no more

Ghazal legend Bhupinder Singh no more

1h | Videos
Asia Cup in Sri Lanka uncertain over fuel crisis

Asia Cup in Sri Lanka uncertain over fuel crisis

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

2
Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045
Bangladesh

Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045

3
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

4
Photo: Collected
Energy

Load shedding timing announced for areas under Desco including Gulshan, Uttara 

5
From buying house employee to owner of industrial group
Industry

From buying house employee to owner of industrial group

6
Raisul does not have an office of his own at Brain Station, rather he sits, eats and solves problems with his colleagues in the same space. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

The secret to Brain Station 23’s success: Flexibility, creativity and spreading the ownership